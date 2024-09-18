- The Catalyst healthcare innovation hub is expected to open in January 2025, but you can see a sneak preview of the new development on SPN.
- Community builder and Bel Merch founder Maria Corpuz is featured in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Omaha Data Science Academy appointed Krystal Rider as its new president.
- Check out updates and the latest investments in the Husker Venture Fund Spring Semester Report.
- The next Doane University Go For Launch Entrepreneurship Workshop with weekly sessions in Lincoln on Tuesday evenings, Oct. 15-Dec. 10, is open to aspiring entrepreneurs ages 18+.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Sept. 18
