- Apply by Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m. for your chance to win the $10k grand prize at the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition in November.
- Meet Hustle Conference co-organizer Eric Gautschi in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- MOVE VC Managing Partner and Nebraska Startup Academy Executive Director Charlie Cuddy shared his journey from teaching high school math and computer science to becoming a venture capitalist on the Iowa Tech Podcast.
- Elevator Co-Warehousing announced a $1.6M round of seed funding to fuel expansion.
- Featured in AgFunderNews: Grain bins are hazardous. Nebraska startup Grain Weevil aims to make them safer through robotics.
- Help inform educational opportunities for Nebraska entrepreneurs in 2025 by sharing your thoughts on specific skills or knowledge areas that are crucial for business success in this quick survey from SourceLink Nebraska.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Sept. 25
