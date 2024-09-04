- Meet the six companies in the Fall 2024 NMotion Accelerator.
- XRenegades Founder and CEO Tess McKinney shares some great insights in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Sign up for National Science Foundation Innovation Corps free training for entrepreneurs offered by UNO and UNL.
- Nebraska Wesleyan University launches Innovation and Entrepreneurship degree for students.
- From Nebraska Examiner: Creighton University’s regional business survey shows waning confidence in economy.
Updates from around the ecosystem: Sept. 4
