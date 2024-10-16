- Attend the 2024 Big Idea North Platte business pitch competition on Wednesday, October 23, 5-9 p.m., at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St. in North Platte.
- The Women’s Business Development Center and AltCap present Coffee, Capital & Connections, an event for women- and minority-owned businesses, Thursday, October 24, 8-10 a.m., at Elevator in Omaha. RSVP here.
- Sign up to attend Millwork Conversations: Presented by Google | AI, Tuesday, October 29, 5:30-7 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Register for the second annual Tech Nebraska Summit, Thursday, November 7 at Hilton Omaha.
- Registration is live for Silicon Prairie Startup Week events, kicking off on Monday, November 11 in Lincoln and continuing throughout the week with events in the Omaha and Lincoln metros.
Upcoming events, Oct. 16
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply