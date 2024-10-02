- Attend the webinar, HR Basics: When Growing from Start-Up to 20+ Employees – Session 1, Tuesday, October 8, 1-2:30 p.m., to learn about culture and compliance.
- Join the next Scale Omaha event, From “Not Possible” To $6 Billion Per Year with Andy Liakos, Co-Founder Proxibid, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 17 at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the Startup to Success Small Business Conference hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, October 18 at DC Centre Banquet Facility in Omaha.
- The Tech Nebraska Summit is coming to Omaha for its second year on Thursday, November 7 at the Hilton Omaha. Early bird registration is available through October 4.
- IO2024 Summit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
Upcoming Events, Oct. 2
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply