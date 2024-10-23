- Register for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie, October 28-29 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.
- Sign up to attend Millwork Conversations: Presented by Google | AI, Tuesday, October 29, 5:30-7 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Don’t miss the second annual Tech Nebraska Summit, Thursday, November 7 at Hilton Omaha.
- IO2024 Summit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
- Registration is live for Silicon Prairie Startup Week events, Monday, Nov. 11-Saturday, Nov. 16, happening in the Lincoln and Omaha metros.
Upcoming events, Oct. 23
