- RSVP to attend Big Idea Grand Island to cheer on 10 entrepreneurs competing for the $10k grand prize, Monday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. at Liederkranz in Grand Island.
- Join the newly launched 1 Million Cups Grand Island for a weekly gathering at Central Community College – Grand Island, Wednesday, November 6, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- You’re invited to the Big Idea Kearney live pitch event at Legacy on the Bricks in Kearney, Wednesday, November 6 at 5:30 p.m.
- Don’t miss the second annual Tech Nebraska Summit, Thursday, November 7 at Hilton Omaha.
- IO2024 Summit: Innovation Unfiltered kicks off Silicon Prairie Startup Week on Monday, November 11 at Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Use code SPN50 for $50 off any ticket.
Upcoming events, Oct. 30
