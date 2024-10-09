- There’s still time to sign up for the 8-week Go For Launch Entrepreneurship Workshop at Doane University in Lincoln, kicking off Tuesday, October 15, 5-9 p.m.
- You’re invited to the Innovate Entrepreneurs Summit by Embolden Network, Thursday, October 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Relationship Center in Omaha.
- Join the next Scale Omaha event, From “Not Possible” To $6 Billion Per Year with Andy Liakos, Co-Founder Proxibid, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 17 at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the Startup to Success Small Business Conference hosted by Nebraska Enterprise Fund, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Friday, October 18 at DC Centre Banquet Facility in Omaha.
- The second annual Flyover Fintech Conference is on Monday, October 21 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, but registration closes this Friday, October 11.
Upcoming Events, Oct. 9
