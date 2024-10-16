- Check out the SPN recap from the Hustle Conference that happened at Creighton University on October 9.
- UNO recently opened enrollment for the first AI degree program in Nebraska with classes starting in the Spring 2025 semester.
- Meet community builder (and one of the original SPN founders) Jeff Slobotski in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- The 2025 Launch LNK grant application is now open to entrepreneurs who want to start or grow a business in Lincoln.
- From Nebraska Examiner: New ‘EDGE District’ seen as giving Omaha-based UNMC an edge in growing global reputation.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 16
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply