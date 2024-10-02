- Submissions for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition close this Sunday, October 6 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Don’t miss your chance to compete for $10k!
- Read a preview of the Hustle Conference for entrepreneurs coming up on October 9 in Omaha.
- U.S. Rep. Mike Flood is hosting the Flyover Fintech conference for a second year in Lincoln later this month.
- Video: Omaha founder and CEO Jennifer Lea shares her inspiration for starting two companies in less than five years.
- SPN is launching the Ecosystem Project to track the impact and influence of individuals and companies on the Nebraska startup community over the past several decades. Tell us who we should talk to!
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 2
