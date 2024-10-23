- Check out the latest Prairie Portrait featuring FanWord founder and CEO Christopher Aumueller.
- A first-generation rancher and first-time entrepreneur started Kestrel Ridge Pellet Co. to divert thousands of pounds from Nebraska landfills.
- The 2025 Launch LNK grant application is now open to entrepreneurs who want to start or grow a business in Lincoln.
- The U.S. Department of Labor recently released AI best practices for employers.
- The first batch of semifinalists for the 2024 Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition have been announced. Full list coming later this week.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 23
