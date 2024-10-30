- Check out the latest Prairie Portrait featuring insights from Bulu Co-founder and CEO Paul Jarrett.
- The SPN Ecosystem Project shared a behind-the-scenes look at the early days of SPN and Big Omaha through the eyes of impact producer Brittany Mascio.
- Read takeaways from the Flyover Fintech gathering of innovators and policymakers from the fintech and financial services industry, hosted by U.S. Rep. Mike Flood in Lincoln.
- Nebraska entrepreneurs Adi Kunalic, co-founder of Opendorse, and Nebraska Sen. Megan Hunt were among the panelists who recently discussed NIL challenges and opportunities for collegiate athletes.
- Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan talked about balancing innovation, growth and social good in business.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 30
