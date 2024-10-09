- Check out the latest Prairie Portrait with Local Art Plug founder Xavier Jackson.
- Listen to the OMAPOD series featuring Silicon Prairie Startup Week to learn more about what to expect in November.
- Congratulations to the latest class of Midlands Business Journal 40 Under 40 winners.
- Nebraska startup Fermented Felon won third place in the SCORE 60th annual pitch competition beating out more than 2,000 companies from across the U.S.
- From Nebraska Examiner: Omaha Inland Port Authority turns attention to ‘innovation district’ set for $30M.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Oct. 9
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply