- Meet the semifinalists and then see the five finalists pitch live on stage for a $10k grand prize at the SPSW Startup Showcase and Pitch Competition, Wednesday, November 13 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha. You’ll get to vote for a People’s Choice Winner who’ll receive a $2,500 cash prize. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
- BarCamp at SPSW is your chance to give a 20-minute talk, or hear what others are passionate about during this community conference on Friday, November 15, 12-4 p.m. at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha. Lunch is provided.
- Meet new people and build something cool using emerging technology at the SPSW 10 Hour Challenge, Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha. Meals and snacks provided.
- Sign up for the webinar: The Power of Storytelling in Today’s Media Landscape to learn how to tell your business story in a way that connects with media and your customers, Thursday, November 21 at 12 p.m.
- Register for the second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference on Friday, November 22 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
Upcoming events, Nov. 13
