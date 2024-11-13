Silicon Prairie News

SUBScRIBE

MENU

Upcoming events, Nov. 13

SPN Newsroom

·

  • Meet the semifinalists and then see the five finalists pitch live on stage for a $10k grand prize at the SPSW Startup Showcase and Pitch Competition, Wednesday, November 13 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha. You’ll get to vote for a People’s Choice Winner who’ll receive a $2,500 cash prize. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
  • BarCamp at SPSW is your chance to give a 20-minute talk, or hear what others are passionate about during this community conference on Friday, November 15, 12-4 p.m. at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha. Lunch is provided.
  • Meet new people and build something cool using emerging technology at the SPSW 10 Hour Challenge, Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha. Meals and snacks provided.
  • Sign up for the webinar: The Power of Storytelling in Today’s Media Landscape to learn how to tell your business story in a way that connects with media and your customers, Thursday, November 21 at 12 p.m.
  • Register for the second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference on Friday, November 22 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
Channels:

Share

Subscribe to SPN

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

More from Silicon Prairie News

Subscribe

Silicon Prairie News
weekly newsletter

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.