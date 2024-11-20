- Attend VC Office Hours with the Husker Venture Fund & Nebraska Startup Academy at Fuse Coworking in Lincoln, Friday, November 22, 1-3 p.m.
- Register for the second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference on Friday, November 22 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- The LaunchLNK grant application deadline is Monday, November 25.
- RSVP to the next AI Omaha Meetup, Thursday, December 5, 5:30-7 p.m. at Improving, 18881 W. Dodge Rd., Suite 120E in Elkhorn.
- Sign up for Ask an Entrepreneur, Thursday, December 12, 12-1 p.m. at Nest:Space, 2224 Central Ave., in Kearney.
Upcoming events, Nov. 20
