- Join the free coworking day at Elevator in Omaha, Monday, December 2, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Register for Building Robotics Futures – A Panel with the NIS Robotics Fellows’ Advisors for an engaging panel discussion with the architects of the NIS Robotics Fellowship, Wednesday, December 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Innovation Studio in Lincoln.
- RSVP to the next AI Omaha Meetup, Thursday, December 5, 5:30-7 p.m. at Improving, 18881 W. Dodge Rd., Suite 120E in Elkhorn.
- Sign up for Ask an Entrepreneur, Thursday, December 12, 12-1 p.m. at Nest:Space, 2224 Central Ave., in Kearney.
- The 4th annual Startup Holiday Party hosted by Scale Omaha is happening Friday, December 13, 4-8 p.m. at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
Upcoming events, Nov. 26
