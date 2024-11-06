- Come celebrate the start of Silicon Prairie Startup Week at the NMotion Startup Showcase & SPSW Kick Off Party, 5-8 p.m., Monday, November 11 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
- Join SPN Editor Stefanie Monge at the SPSW Lincoln Mystery Dinner, Tuesday, November 12, 7-9 p.m., for a locally-sourced, gourmet three-course meal with a facilitated small group conversation about resilience. It’s a mystery because you won’t find out the restaurant or guest list until the day of.
- Meet the semifinalists and see the five finalists pitch live on stage for a $10k grand prize at the SPSW Startup Showcase and Pitch Competition, Wednesday, November 13 at The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha. You’ll get to vote for a People’s Choice Winner who’ll receive a $2,500 cash prize. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
- BarCamp at SPSW is your chance to give a 20-minute talk, or hear what others are passionate about during this community conference on Friday, November 15, 12-4 p.m. at The Union for Contemporary Art in Omaha. Lunch is provided.
- Meet new people and build something cool using emerging technology at the SPSW 10 Hour Challenge, Saturday, November 16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Elevator in Omaha. Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided.
Upcoming events, Nov. 6
