- Meet fractional CTO and Nebraska startup veteran Corey Spitzer in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- See what you can expect at the second annual Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference in Lincoln.
- Elevator recently announced a new round of investment and a new location in Des Moines.
- Check out The Tech Tribune’s list of 2024 Best Tech Startups in Nebraska.
- Learn more about the final event of Silicon Prairie Startup Week, the 10 Hour Challenge, on OMAPOD.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 13
