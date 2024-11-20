- Meet serial entrepreneur and innovator Brian Ardinger in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Check out takeaways from the IO2024 Summit: Innovation Unfiltered last week in Lincoln.
- Read: Investor market turns Midwest conservative: ‘Everyone here is feeling a changing landscape,’ a recap from the MidxMidwest conference to connect investors and founders.
- See the recap from the 2024 Tech Nebraska Summit written by executive director Laurel Oetken.
- Thanks to everyone who came out to events last week during Silicon Prairie Startup Week! Let us know what you thought in this super short survey.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 20
