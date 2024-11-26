- Meet Proven Ventures Co-founder and General Partner Erica Wassinger in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- The SPN reporting team shared their experience competing in their first hackathon at the 10 Hour Challenge for Silicon Prairie Startup Week.
- See highlights and winners from the 2024 AIM Tech Awards during Silicon Prairie Startup Week.
- Check out the student-led startup that won the $10k grand prize at the Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition.
- Read about Google’s next big investment in Nebraska in the story from the Nebraska Examiner.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 26
