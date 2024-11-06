- See the latest Prairie Portrait with Omaha startup community veteran LaShonna (Shonna) Dorsey.
- Check out this Q&A with BarCamp Omaha organizer William Nova to see what you can expect from BarCamp at Silicon Prairie Startup Week.
- 1 Million Cups Omaha is transitioning leadership to a new group of community members after two years.
- Trevon Brooks, Don Macke and SPN Editor Stefanie Monge discussed strategies to promote equitable economic growth at the local level in Nebraska at a recent event hosted by The Atlantic.
- Silicon Prairie Startup Week runs Monday, November 11-Saturday, November 16 with events in Lincoln and Omaha. See the full agenda and register to join the celebration!
Updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 6
