- The 4th annual Startup Holiday Party hosted by Scale Omaha is happening Friday, December 13, 4-8 p.m. at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
- Register for the What’s Involved In Starting a Small Business Workshop presented by SCORE Lincoln, Saturday, December 14, 8:15 a.m.-4:30 pm., at Turbine Flats in Lincoln.
- RSVP to the NDBC webinar: A Step-by-Step Guide to Applying for SBA’s Federal Small Business Certifications, Tuesday, December 17, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Sign up for the Elevator Essentials Lunch & Learn: Powered by AltCap for a session on year-end tax planning for small businesses, Wednesday, December 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Elevator in Omaha.
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
Upcoming events, Dec. 11
