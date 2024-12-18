- Attend the final Founders & Friends Happy Hour of the year on Friday, December 20, 4-6 p.m., at Bierhaus Maisschaler in Lincoln.
- Register to get personalized, face-to-face support for Nebraska entrepreneurs and business owners at every stage of their journey at SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m on Tuesday, January, 7.
- 1 Million Cups Omaha resumes on Wednesday, January 8 at its new start time, 9 a.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons.
- RSVP for the Tech Nebraska Legislative Meet & Greet, Thursday, January 9, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
Upcoming events, Dec. 18
