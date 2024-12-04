- You’re invited to the weekly Founders and Friends Happy Hour, Friday, December 6, 4-6 p.m., at Bierhaus Maisschäler in Lincoln.
- Check out the 2024 Lincoln Hour of Code & Tech Fair, Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
- Join the final 1 Million Cups Omaha of 2024, Wednesday, December 11, 8-9 a.m. at The Ashton in Millwork Commons.
- Sign up for Ask an Entrepreneur, Thursday, December 12, 12-1 p.m. at Nest:Space, 2224 Central Ave., in Kearney.
- The 4th annual Startup Holiday Party hosted by Scale Omaha is happening Friday, December 13, 4-8 p.m. at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
Upcoming events, Dec. 4
