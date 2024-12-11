- The Nebraska Department of Economic Development extended the submission deadline to Friday, December 20 for communities, businesses and other organizations that want to propose creative ideas to strengthen Nebraska’s workforce.
- Meet Oxide Founder and Creative Director Drew Davies in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Dala Alphonso was recently named president and CEO of the AIM Institute in Omaha.
- The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur named the University of Nebraska-Lincoln No. 42 in the world and No. 12 in the Midwest for its undergraduate entrepreneurship program for 2025.
- Take the short Nebraska Entrepreneurship Survey to help shape future resources that contribute to building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem for founders.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 11
