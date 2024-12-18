- SPN was selected as a 2025-2026 Report for America host newsroom, allowing our newsroom to expand coverage of corporate innovation and tech workforce development in 2025.
- In addition to the Report for America fellow, the SPN team is hiring for several roles, including a full time reporter to cover breaking news and a social media intern.
- Meet Nebraska State Senator and entrepreneur Megan Hunt in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- See how Nebraska stacks up against other U.S. startup hubs in Technical.ly’s Map of Innovation Ecosystems.
- From the Nebraska Examiner: College students ‘cautiously curious’ about AI.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 18
