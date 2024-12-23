- Meet entrepreneur and investor John Grange in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- A group from UNO has joined representatives from nine nations to participate in NATO wargames to develop innovative deterrence tactics for threats from space.
- SPN was selected as a 2025-2026 Report for America host newsroom, allowing our newsroom to expand coverage of corporate innovation and tech workforce development in 2025.
- In addition to the Report for America fellow, the SPN team is hiring for several roles, including a full time reporter to cover breaking news and a social media intern.
- The Tech Tribune featured an exclusive Q&A with Superb Shifts Co-founder and CSO Anousone Souvannasoth.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 23
