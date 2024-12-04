- See takeaways from last month’s Heartland Robotics and Automation Conference in Lincoln.
- Learn how to apply for the Nebraska Innovation Studio Robotics Fellowship before the deadline on Sunday, December 8.
- Meet UNeMed President and CEO Michael Dixon in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- Warren Buffett gives away another $1.1B and plans for distributing his $147B fortune after his death.
- NMotion Spring 2025 Accelerator applications are open through Sunday, December 8.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 4
