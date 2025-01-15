- Explore opportunities for your small business in An Introduction to Government Small Business Certifications (2025 Update) virtual event on Tuesday, January 21, 12-1:30 p.m.
- Kick of the new year by Leveraging AI to Plan Your Year with Intention in the next gathering of Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH), in Omaha on Tuesday, January 21, 5-6:45 p.m.
- Connect and network at the E-Commerce & Friends Meetup + Social with Humbl Roots, at Elevator in Omaha on Thursday, January 23, 5:30-7 p.m..
- You’re invited to the Building Startup Communities with Techstars virtual event on Thursday, January 30 and Thursday, February 6.
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
Upcoming events, Jan. 15
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply