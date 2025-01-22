Upcoming Events, Jan. 22

- Join the Nebraska Enterprise Fund for Blueprint to Business Success: Building a Strong Business Plan to learn the key elements of building a successful business from the ground up in Omaha and remotely on Saturday, January 25 from 9-11 a.m.
- The inaugural Developer and IT Meetup—Microsoft TechSpark: Resources and Tools is happening in Norfolk on Tuesday, January 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. to spotlight the Microsoft TechSpark Fellowship.
- The 2025 Side by Side Conference featuring agricultural industry experts will share insights and strategies affecting success on your farm, ranch or agribusiness in Kearney on Wednesday, January 29 and Thursday, January 30.
- You’re invited to the Building Startup Communities with Techstars virtual event on Thursday, January 30 and Thursday, February 6.
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
