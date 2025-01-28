Upcoming events, Jan 29.

- You’re invited to the Building Startup Communities with Techstars virtual event on Thursday, January 30 and Thursday, February 6.
- Join the attorneys at Baird Holm LLP for a free, three part virtual series on essential legal considerations for Small Business and Entrepreneurs on Tuesday, February 4, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Engage with Ervin and Smith for a hands-on Lunch and Learn session on digital advertising strategies that actually work at Elevator in Omaha on Tuesday, February 4, 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
- Join the VC Office Hours – Nebraska Startup Academy to network, co-work and answer founder and investor questions at Millwork Commons in Omaha on Wednesday, February 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
