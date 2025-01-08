- RSVP for a special edition of Founders and Friends Weekly Happy Hour at Sideshow Spirits in Lincoln, Friday, January 10, 4-6 p.m.
- Register for the Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative Entrepreneurship Masterclass featuring Van Deeb on Tuesday, January 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce in Omaha.
- 1 Million Cups is in full swing Wednesday, January 15 in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk. Click on the city for more information.
- Attend the next Scale Omaha event: Revitalizing Omaha’s Urban Core with Jay Lund, Principal at GreenSlate, Thursday, January 16, 6-8 p.m., at Modus Coworking in Omaha. `
- The upcoming free virtual cohort of University of Nebraska-Lincoln I-Corps – Introduction to Customer Discovery kicks off Thursday, February 13.
Upcoming events, Jan. 8
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply