- The Recurring Startup Events Guide is live, you can find ongoing networking and educational opportunities across the Silicon Prairie.
- Cups Cafe by No More Empty Pots officially opened its location in Florence to create community connections and support local food entrepreneurs in North Omaha.
- The next gener8tor Skills Accelerator Program kicks off soon, offering participants free pathways to new careers and job placement services.
- This week’s Prairie Portrait features Jasmin McGinnis, a Kearney entrepreneur who founded Cup of Coa Inc.
- The 2025 US Venture Capital Outlook from PitchBook forecasts that 2025 is shaping up to be a better year for VC.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 15
