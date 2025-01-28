Updates from around the ecosystem, Jan 29.

- The Greater Omaha Chamber launched its economic blueprint for 2025-27 to boost business and reverse a talent shortage.
- This week’s Prairie Portrait features Stacy Dam, co-founder and CEO of Set Your Sites.
- A new enterprise financing program funds student entrepreneurs at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Nebraska companies, strapped for workers, face “mild concern to abject terror” as immigration crackdown begins, writes Flatwater Free Press
- Ho-Chunk CEO says the company has done well over 30 years, but can do more, writes the Nebraska Examiner.
