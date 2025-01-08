- The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced leadership changes for 2025, including a search for its next CEO.
- We asked AI to summarize the sentiment of all the Prairie Portraits from 2024 and this is what we got.
- Local leaders share their perspective on Nebraska’s placement on the Tecnically Map of Innovation Ecosystems.
- SPN was selected as a 2025-2026 Report for America host newsroom, allowing our newsroom to expand coverage of corporate innovation and tech workforce development in 2025.
- In addition to the Report for America fellow, the SPN team is hiring for several roles, including a full time reporter to cover breaking news and a social media intern.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 8
