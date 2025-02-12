Upcoming events, Feb. 12

- Sign up for virtual meetings at 2025 Midwest Matchmaker: Connecting Small Businesses with Government Buyers to meet government buyers, resource partners and prime contractors online, 9 a.m.-5p.m., on Tuesday, February 18.
- Join Baird Holm LLP and Nebraska Enterprise Fund for The Startup Venture Life Cycle: Legal Considerations Along the Way on Tuesday, February 18, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Veteran Business Outreach Center in Omaha.
- RSVP for the Midwest Women Entrepreneurs Collective Launch Event, Wednesday, February 19, 5-7 p.m., at Carson Wealth Management Group in Omaha.
- Register for the Entrepreneur Success Workshop on different ways to fund your business, Thursday, February 20, 12-1 p.m., at the Midland University Anderson Conference Room in Fremont.
- Hear from serial entrepreneur and Workshop Co-founder Ben Stevinson at the next Scale Omaha, Thursday, February 20, 6-8 p.m. at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
