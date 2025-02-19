- Connect with the startup community Friday, February 21, 4-6 p.m. at the Founders & Friends Weekly Happy Hour at Bierhaus in Lincoln.
- Register for the virtual session of Food Startup 101 to better understand the steps from idea to starting a food business, Monday, February 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
- Sign up for a virtual workshop on Accessing Private Equity to Start and Grow a Company, Tuesday, February 25, 9-10:30 a.m.
- Join UNeMed for Idea Pub: Morning Edition, a networking event to connect UNMC innovators to investors and startups on Thursday, February 27, 9-11 a.m., at Durham Research Center II, Atrium at UNMC in Omaha.
- The summit is sold out, but you can still RSVP to the Nebraska Women In Tech Summit Pre-Event Mixer at Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday March 6.
Upcoming events, Feb. 19
