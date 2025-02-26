- Small business owners and founders are invited to register for the MCC Business Development Division Focus Group to share their experiences, challenges and insights to help shape future resources for entrepreneurs on Saturday, March 1, 10-11:30 a.m., at MCC Express in The Ashton at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Attend SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect Resource Coaching at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, March 4, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- RSVP for the Nebraska Innovation Studio Robotics Speaker Series: ‘Buildings as Robots’ with Nate Benes, Wednesday, March 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Studio Classroom in Lincoln.
- Join the next AI Omaha Meetup: Exploring AI in Survey Research and Conversational Technology on Thursday, March 6, 5-6:45 p.m., at Gallup in Omaha.
- Sign up for Business Applications for Artificial Intelligence (Virtual) from the Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative, Tuesday, March 11, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Upcoming events, Feb. 26
