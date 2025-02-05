Upcoming events, Feb. 5

- SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect and Resource Coaching will happen at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, February 11, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Join Baird Holm LLP and Nebraska Enterprise Fund for a session on essential legal considerations for small business and entrepreneurs on Tuesday, February 11, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Veteran Business Outreach Center in Omaha.
- Register for Coffee and Capital with Flyover Capital on Thursday, February 13, 9:30-11 a.m. at The Combine’s co-working space in Lincoln.
- RSVP for the Midwest Women Entrepreneurs Collective Launch Event, Wednesday, February 19, 5-7 p.m., at Carson Wealth Management Group in Omaha.
- Hear from serial entrepreneur and Workshop Co-founder Ben Stevinson at the next Scale Omaha, Thursday, February 20, 6-8 p.m. at Modus Coworking in Omaha.
