- Omaha-based EdTech startup Alpaca awarded for addressing teachers’ workplace needs
- Nebraska startup wins NASA’s Galactic Impact Award in the 2024 Space Apps Challenge
- Meet serial entrepreneur Joe Petsick in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Bellevue University teams up with AWS Cloud Institute to launch cloud computing careers
- Unicameral session update: Tech Nebraska backs business innovation, challenges AI constraints
Updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 19
