- Logistics billing startup Upwell raises $6.5 million seed round
- New nonprofit collective seeks to support women entrepreneurs across Nebraska and the Midwest
- Speakers needed for the 2025 Pitch Black Conference
- Meet Fast Forward Founder & CEO Dusty Birge in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- LaunchLNK grant program announces recipients for 2025
- Elevator expands its co-warehousing model into Kansas City
Updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 26
