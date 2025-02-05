- Get details of four rural economic development bills currently in the Nebraska legislature that could impact segments of the SPN audience, and are prioritized by the Center for Rural Affairs.
- Read about NaviSavi Founder Sally Bunnell’s journey from small town Nebraska to international acclaim for her travel app.
- NMotion powered by gener8tor said goodbye to two full time team members in January.
- Meet Josh DeMers, former program manager at The Combine, in Prairie Portraits. Note: This was written before his recent announcement of becoming a full-time founder.
- Pitch Black 2025 applications close Friday, February 7.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 5
