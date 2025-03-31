A new look and questions for Prairie Portraits

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback to help us update the Prairie Portraits questions. Complete with a new look, the series will continue to share experiences and insights from founders, funders and community builders around Nebraska.
The new questions:
- What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?
- What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?
- How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?
- What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?
- How can the Nebraska community support you?
Do you know someone who should be featured, or want to be featured yourself? Reach out to Ben Goeser at bgoeser@siliconprairienews.com.
Finally, a shout out to SPN’s social media intern Cally Nguyen for designing the new look!
