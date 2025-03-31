A new look and questions for Prairie Portraits

Thanks to everyone who provided feedback to help us update the Prairie Portraits questions. Complete with a new look, the series will continue to share experiences and insights from founders, funders and community builders around Nebraska.

The new questions:

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs? What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out? How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant? What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it? How can the Nebraska community support you?

Do you know someone who should be featured, or want to be featured yourself? Reach out to Ben Goeser at bgoeser@siliconprairienews.com.

Finally, a shout out to SPN’s social media intern Cally Nguyen for designing the new look!