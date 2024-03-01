An Israeli MedTech startup is partnering with an Omaha-based in-home care franchise to help patients with chronic respiratory diseases manage their condition at home. RespirAI Medical and Right at Home received significant grant funds to continue development on an AI-powered wearable device for COPD patients. The startup’s technology stems from research that originated at the UNO Department of Biomechanics in collaboration with UNMC.

RespirAI Medical was founded in Tel Aviv in 2020, and the company officially licensed components for its core technology from UNeMed in 2022. Now, the startup is returning to its roots in Nebraska with the partnership, and opening an office at Catalyst.

Right at Home leadership say the partnership is a way to support innovation in the local clinical and medical community while exploring new technology that could assist with its own caregiving efforts.

Read more about RespirAI’s path to commercialization, and back to Omaha, in the story on SPN.