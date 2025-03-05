Upcoming events, Mar. 5

- Sign up for Business Applications for Artificial Intelligence (Virtual) from the Entrepreneur’s Education Collaborative, Tuesday, March 11, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Attend the Certification Pathways for Growth & Business Development Assistance – Crafting Standout Capability Statements (virtual) on Wednesday, March 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Participate in the Lean 101 Simulation Workshop at the Nebraska MEP Training and Technology Center in Lincoln on Thursday, March 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- You’re invited to the 1 Million Cups Omaha Social at The Green Room in Omaha on Thursday, March 13, from 6-8 p.m.
- Join the Blueprint to Business Success: Building a Strong Business Plan on Saturday, March 15, 9-11 a.m., at Highlander Accelerator in Omaha.
