Upcoming events, March 12

- RSVP to the monthly Women in Technology of the Heartland event, Tuesday, March 18, 5-6:45 p.m., at The Reserves Network in Omaha.
- Attend the next Elevator Lunch & Learn: Small Business Banking Made Simple on Wednesday, March 19, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Elevator in Omaha.
- Join Scale Omaha for Betting on the Midwest w/ Mike Jung, Managing Partner at Grit Road Partners, Thursday, March 20, 6-8 p.m., at their new location at The Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- Sign up for How to Prepare for an Exit // Startup Shop Talk with the Nebraska Angels, Friday, March 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at The Barnyard at Fuse Coworking in Lincoln.
- Register for the MarkeTech Conference, March 25-26, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
