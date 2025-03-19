Upcoming events, March 19

- Check out How to Prepare for an Exit // Startup Shop Talk with the Nebraska Angels, Friday, March 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at The Barnyard at Fuse Coworking in Lincoln. Then stick around for Founders and Friends Weekly Happy Hour next door at Bierhaus Maisschaler in the Haymarket until 6 p.m.
- Register for Tech Nebraska’s first Tech Talk Featuring Daragh Mahon from Werner, Tuesday, March 25, 8-9:30 a.m., at Werner Headquarters in Omaha.
- Sign up for the next AI O.NE AI Meetup, Wednesday, March 26, 3-5 p.m., at Coach.Win Learning Center in Omaha.
- Join the monthly gathering for UNeMed Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, March 27, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in the EDGE district in Omaha.
- Learn about free resources available in the webinar: Discover SourceLink Nebraska: Support to Start or Grow Your Business, happening online Thursday, March 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
