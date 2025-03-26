Upcoming events, March 26

- Entrepreneurs can get personalized face-to-face support at SourceLink Nebraska Business Connect Resource Coaching at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday, April 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Sign up for Trademark Basics Boot Camp (Virtual) Module 1: Fundamentals from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Tuesday, April 1, 1-2:30 p.m.
- RSVP to the NIS Robotics Speaker Series: Building AI Hardware Products w/ Jared Ostdiek, Wednesday, April 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln.
- Attend the next AI Omaha: Reimagining Software Development with AI, Thursday, April 3, 5-6:45 p.m., at Improving in the Waterford Building in Omaha.
- You’re invited to the first-ever joint VC Office Hours with UNL Husker Venture Fund and UNO Maverick Venture Fund, Friday, April 11, 2-5 p.m., at Mammel Hall, Room 162 on the UNO Aksarben Campus in Omaha.
March 26
