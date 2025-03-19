- Five Nebraska communities now certified as inland port authorities
- Register for the 2025 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference
- Meet the Team: Ben Goeser, SPN Daily Reporter
- Event updates: Tech Nebraska launches speaker series and Scale Omaha changes leadership
- Meet international entrepreneur and MWEC founder Pamela Finn in Prairie Portraits
- UNeMed shares accomplishments of a record-breaking 2024 and outlook for 2025
Updates from around the ecosystem, March 19
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
