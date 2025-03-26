Updates from around the ecosystem, March 26

- A limited number of applications to the Small Business Assistance Act program open March 31 at 12 p.m.
- See what the 2024 SPSW Pitch Competition winners, FindU co-founders, have been up to since winning the $10k grand prize
- Meet Craig Nashleanas, co-founder & CEO at Lens Distortions in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Nebraska Public Media presents the What If… series exploring innovators across the state, airing Wednesdays March 26-April 16
- Applications close on April 17 for Value-Added Producer Grants for farmers and ag producers to expand opportunities and generate more revenue
